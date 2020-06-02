Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest success story on competitive intelligence solution for a specialty chemical company. During this engagement, the experts at Infiniti Research helped the client to uncover profitable opportunities in the market, strengthen their brand value, and increase in their market share by 27%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005807/en/

The growing demand from industries such as textiles, automobiles, and food are expected to drive the growth of the specialty chemicals market. However, the rapidly changing product portfolios, lack of visibility into demand patterns, increasing demand for tailored products, and sustainability issues are posing challenges for companies operating in the specialty chemicals market. In order to gain a leading edge and succeed in the long-run, specialty chemicals manufacturers will need to tackle the challenges coming their way and adapt to the fast-changing marketplace.

Is your business unprepared to face the COVID-19 crisis? Request a FREE proposal from our industry experts to know more about our COVID-19 support solutions for business.

The business challenge: Our client, a specialty chemicals company, wanted to gather comprehensive insights into their competitors' business strategies. They wanted to understand the areas that their competitors performed comparatively well. Additionally, they wanted to identify the hidden opportunities in the market and differentiate their offerings to gain a leading edge in the market. The specialty chemicals industry client also wanted to understand how their competitors dealt with supply chain challenges and efficiently managed supply with demand.

Supply chain leaders in the specialty chemical industry must dynamically monitor forecasts in order to react quickly to inaccuracies. Our market intelligence experts can help you achieve this strategic objective. Contact us here.

Infiniti's competitive intelligence solution helped the specialty chemical company to:

Gather comprehensive insights into their competitors and develop a detailed understanding of the attractiveness of market opportunities for their product and service offerings

Keep up with the changing product portfolios and differentiate their product offerings

Uncover profitable opportunities in the market and strengthen their brand value

Witness an increase in their market share by 27%

Wondering how your business can benefit from our competitive intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005807/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us