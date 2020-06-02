Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 2 juin/June 2020) - The common shares of Great Thunder Gold Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Great Thunder Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company with projects focused on the Fenelon Gold Camp, along the Detour gold trend in Quebec. The Company's experienced leadership team is centered around efficiency, asset quality, integrity, and environmental & community responsibility.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Great Thunder Gold Corp., ont été approuvées à la cote du CSE.

Les documents de cotation et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Great Thunder Gold Corp. est une société canadienne d'exploration minière dont les projets se concentrent sur le Fenelon Gold Camp, dans la tendance aurifère Detour au Québec. L'équipe de direction expérimentée de la société est centrée sur l'efficacité, la qualité des actifs, l'intégrité et la responsabilité environnementale et communautaire.

ssuer/Émetteur: Great Thunder Gold Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): GTG Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 25 656 560 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 375 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 391327 20 2 ISIN: CA 391327 20 2 5 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 3 juin/June 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 30 avril/April Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for GTG. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com