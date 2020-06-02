ESSA Bancorp Inc.: ESSA Bank & Trust Forms Relationship with Ameriprise Financial to Expand Financial Planning and Investment Services

STROUDSBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / ESSA Bank & Trust announced today that it has transitioned its wealth management program to Ameriprise Financial. Through the new relationship, ESSA Bank & Trust clients will have access to comprehensive financial planning and investment solutions from Ameriprise.

"We were drawn to Ameriprise because of its solid track record of helping people feel more financially confident through its approach to delivering personalized advice," said Peter A. Gray, Executive Vice President & CBO, "A growing need of our clients is financial planning, especially during uncertain times like these. We are looking forward to leveraging the resources of Ameriprise to help our clients navigate their finances in the current environment and beyond."

ESSA Investment Services, a financial advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, helps its clients create personalized financial plans and manage their investments to help achieve their financial goals. Clients have access to a full range of financial planning and investment services and products including:

Retirement planning

Estate planning strategies

Saving for college

Mutual funds

Insurance solutions

Annuities

Investments

"As a longstanding leader in financial planning and advice, we are incredibly excited to work with ESSA Bank & Trust and provide our expertise, digital capabilities and solutions to its clients," said Jay McAnelly, Group Vice President, Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group (AFIG). "Ameriprise has helped millions of individuals, families, business owners and institutional clients1 achieve their financial goals, and we look forward to doing the same for ESSA Bank's clients."

Ameriprise formed its Financial Institutions Group after acquiring Investment Professionals, Inc. (IPI) in 2017. Leveraging Ameriprise's strength as a wealth manager and IPI's expertise in serving the financial institutions market, the AFIG channel specializes in the on-site delivery of investment programs to financial institutions.

About ESSA Bank & Trust

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary, ESSA Bank & Trust, which was formed in 1916. Headquartered in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the company has total assets of $1.9 billion and has 22 community offices throughout the Greater Pocono, Lehigh Valley, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, and suburban Philadelphia areas. ESSA offers a full range of commercial and retail financial services. ESSA Bancorp Inc. stock trades on the NASDAQ Global Market (SM) under the symbol "ESSA."

About Ameriprise

Ameriprise Financial has been helping people feel confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive advisory, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors2, Ameriprise has the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs. For more information, or to find an Ameriprise financial advisor, visit ameriprise.com.

