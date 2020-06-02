Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005866/en/

83 Marceau Paris 16° (Photo: Business Wire)

SFL (Paris:FLY) and Goldman Sachs have signed a 12-year lease, with a non-cancellable term of nine years, for almost 6,500 sq.m of office space in 83 Marceau, representing 81% of the building's total surface area.

Overlooking the Place de L'Étoile in Paris' 16th arrondissement, the building is being fully redeveloped by renowned French architect Dominique Perrault (Grand Prix d'Architecture, Praemium Imperiale), with work being carried out by Eiffage, and is slated for delivery in the third quarter of 2021.

The project is particularly focused on entirely replacing the building's façade with a new, contemporary design and developing office floor plates of around 1,200 sq.m, which is rare for the neighbourhood. It also involves creating a terrace on the top floor and a garden at the centre of the complex, surrounded by offices and service areas. The building will house a business centre of almost 1,200 sq.m, furnished by interior designer Ana Moussinet. Featuring a 200-seater auditorium, meeting rooms and a cafeteria, the business centre will be classified as a public access building and will be run by an operator soon to be appointed by SFL. 83 Marceau will meet the most demanding environmental standards, in line with the Paris City Climate Plan, and will be labelled low carbon*.

Following delivery, the building will be home to Goldman Sachs' Parisian headquarters, providing the company with the perfect base to pursue its development in France.

Dimitri Boulte, Managing Director of SFL, commented: "We're delighted that Goldman Sachs has chosen 83 Marceau to house its Paris-based teams. It's one of our most successful projects that plays host to all of our expertise. The uncertain period we have experienced has not affected Goldman Sachs' desire to lease this unique Parisian building, attesting once again to the resilience of our market in Paris, where there is a structural undersupply of 'prime' products

Pierre Hudry, Partner in charge of Goldman Sachs' operations in France, commented: "We are pleased to announce this next step in expanding our footprint in France. 83 Marceau will give us a unique setting in which we can continue to serve our French clients under the best environmental conditions and attract the best talent. This decision, which will eventually allow us to double our headcount in Paris, highlights our ongoing commitment on the French market to our corporate and institutional clients, as well as the appeal of the Paris financial market.

(*) HQE, BREEAM, LEED, and BBC Effinergie Rénovation and R2S labels.

About SFL

Leader in the prime segment of the Parisian commercial real estate market, Société Foncière Lyonnaise stands out for the quality of its property portfolio, which is valued at €7.2 billion and is focused on the Central Business District of Paris (cloud.paris, Edouard VII, Washington Plaza, etc.), and for the quality of its client portfolio, which is composed of prestigious companies in the consulting, media, digital, luxury, finance and insurance sectors. As France's oldest property company, SFL demonstrates year after year an unwavering commitment to its strategy focused on creating a high value in use for users and, ultimately, substantial appraisal values for its properties.

Stock market: Euronext Paris Compartment A Euronext Paris ISIN FR0000033409 Bloomberg: FLY FP Reuters: FLYP PA

S&P rating: BBB+ stable outlook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005866/en/

Contacts:

SFL Thomas Fareng T +33 (0)1 42 97 27 00 t.fareng@fonciere-lyonnaise.com

Evidence Grégoire Silly T +33 (0)6 99 10 78 99 gregoire.silly@evidenceparis.fr

Goldman Sachs Florence Coupry (Image 7) fcoupry@image7.fr

www.fonciere-lyonnaise.com