MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace Reports Insider Stock Purchases and Announces Virtual Investor Day Date

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Mace Security International Inc. (OTCQX:MACE) is pleased to announce that President and CEO Gary Medved has purchased 450,000 shares of MACE common stock.

Additionally, board member Denis Amato acquired 100,000 MACE common shares and board member Hussien Shousher acquired 425,812 shares.

All the insider share transactions were of existing outstanding shares, and no new shares were issued, preventing any dilution to MACE equity holders.

Medved commented: "I am pleased with the direction the company has taken over the last 15 months, including lowering our breakeven point through disciplined SG&A spending, customer acceptance of our refreshed product line, and the resulting strong EBIDTA generation. I believe our company represents a good investment, as these recent stock purchases demonstrate."

Virtual Investor Day

MACE today also announces details for its annual Virtual Investor Day to be hosted Thursday, July 2, 2020. The Investor Day Presentation begins at 10:30 am EDT and concludes at 11:30 am EDT. A live question and answer session will be included in the Investor Day session.

Mace's Investor Day 2020 will feature an overview of the company, a discussion of business performance and strategy, and a showcase of current products, branding, and eCommerce initiatives. Speakers include Gary Medved, President and CEO, and Sanjay Singh, Executive Chairman.

To attend the Virtual Investor Day please use the following address:

www.malone-media.com/mace and enter the password pepper20.

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace Security International Inc. is a globally recognized leader in personal safety products. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the Company has spent more than 30 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of pepper spray products. The Companies other leading brands include Tornado® Brand stun guns and pepper spray, and Vigilant® Brand alarms. The Company also offers aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Take Down® Brand.

Mace Security International distributes and supports its products and services through mass-market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels and through its website, www.mace.com. For more information, please visit www.mace.com.

