Dienstag, 02.06.2020
Der sechsbeinige Cannabis-Hund schnappt zu!
WKN: 663200 ISIN: DE0006632003 
Xetra
02.06.20
17:35 Uhr
116,75 Euro
+0,10
+0,09 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
TecDAX
DAX International 100
MDAX
ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2020
MorphoSys AG: MorphoSys to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

PLANEGG and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) will present at the following virtual conferences:

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Date: June 3, 2020, 9:30am EDT (3:30pm CEST, 2:30pm BST)
Presenter: Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys,
Dr. Julia Neugebauer, Director Corporate Communications & IR

Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: June 10, 2020, 8:50am EDT (2:50pm CEST, 1:50pm BST)
Presenter: Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys,
Dr. Julia Neugebauer, Director Corporate Communications & IR

J.P. Morgan European Healthcare Conference
Date: June 18, 2020
Presenter: Jens Holstein, Chief Financial Officer of MorphoSys,
Dr. Julia Neugebauer, Director Corporate Communications & IR

JMP Hematology and Oncology Forum
Date: June 18, 2020
Presenter: Jean-Paul Kress, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys,
Dr. Julia Neugebauer, Director Corporate Communications & IR

PDF versions of the presentations will be provided at www.morphosys.com. Links to available webcasts will be filed under www.morphosys.com/conference-calls.

About MorphoSys
MorphoSys (FSE & NASDAQ: MOR) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of exceptional, innovative therapies for patients suffering from serious diseases. The focus is on cancer. Based on its leading expertise in antibody, protein and peptide technologies, MorphoSys, together with its partners, has developed and contributed to the development of more than 100 product candidates, 27 of which are currently in clinical development. In 2017, Tremfya(R), marketed by Janssen for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, became the first drug based on MorphoSys' antibody technology to receive regulatory approval. MorphoSys most advanced proprietary product candidate, tafasitamab (MOR208), is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (r/r DLBCL). Headquartered near Munich, Germany, the MorphoSys group, including the fully owned U.S. subsidiary MorphoSys US Inc., has ~500 employees. More information at www.morphosys.com

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R), LanthioPep(R) and ENFORCER(R) are trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc. XmAb(R) is a trademark of Xencor, Inc.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys

Investor Contact:

Dr. Julia Neugebauer
Director Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-179
Julia.Neugebauer@morphosys.com

Media Contacts:

Dr. Anca Alexandru
Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26738
Anca.Alexandru@morphosys.com

Dr. Verena Kupas
Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-26814
Verena.Kupas@morphosys.com

SOURCE: MorphoSys AG



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592481/MorphoSys-to-Present-at-Upcoming-Virtual-Investor-Conferences

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
