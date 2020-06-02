Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2020 | 22:41
260 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies To Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Montrouge, France, June 2, 2020

DBV Technologies To Present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Goldman Sachs 41st Annual Global Healthcare Conference, on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at 1:20pm EST.

A live webcast of the virtual presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/. A replay will be available on the DBV website for 30 days following the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, DBV's method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV's food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut and Viaskin Milk, and preclinical development of Viaskin Egg. DBV is also pursuing a human proof-of-concept clinical trial of Viaskin Milk for the treatment of Eosinophilic Esophagitis, and exploring potential applications of its platform in vaccines and other immune diseases. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France and offices in Bagneux, France, and North American operations in Summit, NJ and New York, NY. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345), part of the SBF120 index, and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

DBV Investor Relations Contact
Sara Blum Sherman
Senior Director, Investor Relations & Strategy
+1 212-271-0740
sara.sherman@dbv-technologies.com

DBV Media Contact
Joe Becker
VP, Global Corporate Communications
+1 646-650-3912
joseph.becker@dbv-technologies.com

Attachment

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
