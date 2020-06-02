Technavio has been monitoring the digital photo frame market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.40 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. are some of the major market participants. The product innovations and premiumization will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Product innovations and premiumization has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Digital Photo Frame Market is segmented as below:
Geography
North America
Europe
APAC
South America
MEA
Distribution Channel
Offline
Online
Market Landscape
Electricity-powered
Battery-powered
Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our digital photo frame market report covers the following areas:
Digital Photo Frame Market size
Digital Photo Frame Market trends
Digital Photo Frame Market industry analysis
This study identifies rising popularity of interior design as one of the prime reasons driving the digital photo frame market growth during the next few years.
Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the digital photo frame market, including some of the vendors such as Eastman Kodak Co., FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., NETGEAR Inc., PhotoSpring Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the digital photo frame market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Digital Photo Frame Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist digital photo frame market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the digital photo frame market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the digital photo frame market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital photo frame market vendors
Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2019
Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
Five forces summary
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
Market segments
Comparison by Distribution channel
Offline Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Online Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Market Segmentation by Power source
Market segments
Comparison by Power source
Electricity-powered Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Battery-powered Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by Power source
Customer landscape
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers Demand led growth
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Eastman Kodak Co.
FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
Huawei Investment Holding Co. Ltd.
Koninklijke Philips NV
LG Electronics Inc.
NETGEAR Inc.
PhotoSpring Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Sony Corp.
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
