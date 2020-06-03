Technavio has been monitoring the global fitness app market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.68 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 12% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. adidas AG, ASICS Digital Inc., Azumio Inc., BetterME., FitNow Inc., Google LLC, Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and YAZIO GmbH are some of the major market participants. The increasing demand for wearable devices will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The increasing demand for wearable devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Fitness App Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Fitness App Market is segmented as below:
Product
Female
Male
Application
Lifestyle Monitoring
Health Monitoring
Others
Geographic Landscape
APAC
North America
Europe
South America
MEA
Fitness App Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our fitness app market report covers the following areas:
Fitness App Market size
Fitness App Market trends
Fitness App Market industry analysis
This study identifies the increasing number of M&A as one of the prime reasons driving the fitness app market growth during the next few years.
Fitness App Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Fitness App Market, including some of the vendors such as adidas AG, ASICS Digital Inc., Azumio Inc., BetterME., FitNow Inc., Google LLC, Nike Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Under Armour Inc., and YAZIO GmbH. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Fitness App Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Fitness App Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
Detailed information on factors that will assist fitness app market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the fitness app market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the fitness app market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of fitness app market vendors
Table Of Contents :
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
2.1 Preface
2.2 Preface
2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
Value Chain Analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market outlook
Market sizing 2019
Market size and forecast 2019-2024
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Market segmentation by application
Comparison by application
Lifestyle monitoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Health monitoring Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GENDER
Market segmentation by gender
Comparison by gender
Female Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Male Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Market opportunity by gender
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Increasing number of M&A
Rising investments
Proliferation of fitness apps
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
adidas AG
ASICS Digital Inc.
Azumio Inc.
BetterME.
FitNow Inc.
Google LLC
Nike Inc.
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
Under Armour Inc.
YAZIO GmbH
PART 15: APPENDIX
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
Definition of market positioning of vendors
PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
