Technavio has been monitoring the global terminal tractor market and it is poised to grow by USD 103.74 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005827/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Terminal Tractor Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Request for Technavio's latest reports on directly and indirectly impacted markets. Market estimates include pre- and post-COVID-19 impact on the Terminal Tractor Market Download free sample report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB Volvo, Autocar LLC, Cargotec Corp., CVS Ferrari Srl, Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc., KION Group AG, Konecranes Plc, Mol CY NV, Royal Terberg Group BV, and SANY Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The operational benefits over conventional tractors will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The operational benefits over conventional tractors have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations. https://www.technavio.com/report/global-terminal-tractor-market-industry-analysis

Terminal Tractor Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Terminal Tractor Market is segmented as below:

Axle Type

4*2

4*4 and 6*4

Geographic Landscape

APAC

North America

South America

Europe

MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40248

Terminal Tractor Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our terminal tractor market report covers the following areas:

Terminal Tractor Market Size

Terminal Tractor Market Trends

Terminal Tractor Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the development of autonomous terminal tractors as one of the prime reasons driving the terminal tractor market growth during the next few years.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Terminal Tractor Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist terminal tractor market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the terminal tractor market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the terminal tractor market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of terminal tractor market vendors

Table of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

Preface

Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value Chain Analysis

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2019

Market Outlook

Market size and forecast 2019-2024

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AXLE TYPE

Market segmentation by axle type

Comparison by axle type

4*2 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

4*4 and 6*4 Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by axle type

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of all-electric terminal tractors

Development of autonomous terminal tractors

Growing popularity of renting terminal tractors

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

AB Volvo

Autocar LLC

Cargotec Corp.

CVS Ferrari Srl

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

KION Group AG

Konecranes Plc

Mol CY NV

Royal Terberg Group BV

SANY Group Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005827/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/