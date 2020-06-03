SAFEGUARDS | Consumer ProductsNO. 076/20
In May 2020, the Ukrainian Ministry of Economic Development, Trade and Agriculture published its draft law on food contact materials and articles. This draft law is modeled on several pieces of legislation on food contact materials and articles and from the European Union (EU):
- Regulation (EC) 1935/2004 'Framework Legislation'
- Regulation (EC) 450/2009 'Active and Intelligent Materials and Articles'
- Regulation (EC) 2023/2006 'Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)'
- Regulation (EC) 282/2008 'Recycled Plastics'
The draft law contains, inter alia, a number of important provisions:
- General requirements and safety
- Specific measures may be adopted for 17 groups of food contact materials and articles (See Table 1)
- Requirements for declaration of conformity (DoC), traceability and labeling, including the use of the 'glass and fork' and 'DO NOT EAT' symbols
- Requirements for recycled plastic materials and articles
- Good manufacturing practice (GMP), including rules for printing inks
- Requirements for state regulation of production and circulation of food contact materials and articles (state registration, Section III)
Until specific measures have been approved for Article 6 'Special measures for groups of materials and articles', the law allows the use of food contact materials and articles that have been approved in the EU.
According to the draft legislation, the law will become effective six months after its publication.
The 17 groups of food contact materials and articles which may be covered by specific measures are listed in Table 1.
|Draft Law of Ukraine on the Requirements for Materials and Articles in Contact with Foodstuffs
Article 6 'Special Measures for Groups of Materials and Articles'
May 21, 2020
|Item
|Food Contact Material
|Item
|Food Contact Material
|1
|Active and intelligent materials and articles
|10
|Plastics
|2
|Adhesives
|11
|Printing inks
|3
|Ceramics
|12
|Regenerated cellulose
|4
|Cork
|13
|Silicones
|5
|Rubber
|14
|Textiles
|6
|Glass
|15
|Varnishes and coatings
|7
|Ion-exchange resins
|16
|Wax
|8
|Metals and alloys
|17
|Wood
|9
|Paper and board
Table 1
