SAFEGUARDS | Toys and Juvenile ProductsNO. 065/20
On April 1, 2020, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published direct final rule 16 CFR 1232 revisions to safety standard for Children's Folding Chairs and Stools. The rule incorporates the latest version ASTM F2613-19 (Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Children's Chairs and Stools) with no modification and will become effective on July 6, 2020.
The standard defines Folding Chairs and Folding Stools as a "children's chair or stool which can be folded for transport or storage".
A substantive change in ASTM F2613-19 is a requirement that all products without latching and locking mechanisms must have a hinge gap greater than or equal to ½ inch to provide protection for the fingers, hands, and toes from crushing or laceration.
Copy of the standard can be purchased at https://www.astm.org/Standards/F2613.htm
Final rule 16 CFR 1232: [https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/04/01/2020-06334/revisions-to-safety-standard-for-childrens-folding-chairs-and-stools]
SGS is committed to providing information about development in regulations for consumer products as complimentary services. Through a global network of laboratories, SGS provides a wide range of services including physical/mechanical testing, analytical testing and consultancy work for technical and non-technical parameters applicable to a comprehensive range of consumer products. Please do not hesitate to contact us for further information.
For enquiries, please contact:
Dennis Lancion
Technical Manager - Hardlines
t: +1 905 364 3757
Piyush Shah
SGS Consumer and Retail
Technical Director (Hardlines)
t: +1 (973) 461-7953
Stay on top of regulatory changes within your industry: subscribe to SafeGuardS!
Read more articles for the Consumer Goods and Retail Industry
© SGS Group Management SA - 2020 - All rights reserved - SGS is a registered trademark of SGS Group Management SA. This is a publication of SGS, except for 3rd parties' contents submitted or licensed for use by SGS. SGS neither endorses nor disapproves said 3rd parties contents. This publication is intended to provide technical information and shall not be considered an exhaustive treatment of any subject treated. It is strictly educational and does not replace any legal requirements or applicable regulations. It is not intended to constitute consulting or professional advice. The information contained herein is provided "as is" and SGS does not warrant that it will be error-free or will meet any particular criteria of performance or quality. Do not quote or refer any information herein without SGS' prior written consent.