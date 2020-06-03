SAFEGUARDS | Toys and Juvenile ProductsNO. 065/20

On April 1, 2020, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) published direct final rule 16 CFR 1232 revisions to safety standard for Children's Folding Chairs and Stools. The rule incorporates the latest version ASTM F2613-19 (Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Children's Chairs and Stools) with no modification and will become effective on July 6, 2020.

The standard defines Folding Chairs and Folding Stools as a "children's chair or stool which can be folded for transport or storage".

A substantive change in ASTM F2613-19 is a requirement that all products without latching and locking mechanisms must have a hinge gap greater than or equal to ½ inch to provide protection for the fingers, hands, and toes from crushing or laceration.



Copy of the standard can be purchased at https://www.astm.org/Standards/F2613.htm

Final rule 16 CFR 1232: [https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/04/01/2020-06334/revisions-to-safety-standard-for-childrens-folding-chairs-and-stools]

