BMO Real Estate Investments Ltd - Interim Dividend Announcement

To: Company Announcements

Date:3 June 2020

Company: BMO Real Estate Investments Limited

LEI: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

Subject: Interim Dividend



Interim Dividend

As announced in BMO Real Estate Investments Limited's ('the Group's') trading statement on 20 April 2020, COVID-19 is having, and is expected to continue to have, a significant impact on the Groups rental receipts.

As at the current date, rent collection for the quarter is at 86.6 per cent (compared to 99.7 per cent for the same period last year) which is commendable in the current environment. Notwithstanding the level of collection, the Board is conscious that the Group has been paying a dividend which has not been fully covered over the course of the financial year and that expectations for the third quarter rent collection commencing in late June will be even more challenging. The Board therefore considers it prudent to reduce the level of its future quarterly dividend payments in order to protect cash reserves and the long-term value of the Group. The Board will continue to monitor closely the impact of COVID-19 on rental receipts and earnings and keep the future level of dividends under review.

The Group today announces a third quarterly interim dividend in respect of the year ending 30 June 2020 at the reduced rate 0.625 pence per share, a 50 per cent reduction on previous quarterly interim dividends. This dividend will be a property income distribution.



The key dates for this interim dividend are as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date -11 June 2020

Record Date -12 June 2020

Payment Date -30 June 2020







All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administrations Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745403

Fax: 01481 745085



