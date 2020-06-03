Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Director Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Kings Chapel International Limited, a person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.
On 1 June 2020, Kings Chapel International Limited, sold 270,000 ordinary shares of 2 pence each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 158p per share. This transaction reduces Mr. Treger's interest to 82% of his pre-existing beneficial holding of Shares in line with the Company's announcement on 22 May 2020 and concludes the disposals by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him.
Mr. Treger and a person closely associated with him have made a significant investment in Shares of the Company since Mr. Treger became Chief Executive Officer in October 2013. In total, prior to this announcement, Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him had invested approximately £6.0m acquiring Shares in the Company. These Shares had all been acquired on the London Stock Exchange at market price and not under any option package.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Treger and persons closely associated with him is 4,525,631 Shares, representing 2.49% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
The transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Directors' Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Kings Chapel International Limited
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Julian Treger, Chief Executive Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Legal Entity Identifier code
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
270,000
158.00p
e.
Date of the transaction
1 June 2020
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer
Kevin Flynn - Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary
Website:
www.anglopacificgroup.com
Berenberg
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Peel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)
+44 (0)20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers
Notes to Editors
About the Company
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: Anglo Pacific Group PLC
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592525/Anglo-Pacific-Group-PLC-Announces-Director-Share-Dealings-in-Company