03.06.2020 | 08:41
Van Lanschot Kempen: Ernst Jansen new COO of Kempen Capital Management

Amsterdam/'s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, 3 June 2020

Ernst Jansen has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) at Kempen Capital Management (Kempen) with immediate effect. The successor to Erik Luttenberg, Jansen will take on this role alongside his current position of COO of Van Lanschot Private Banking. The new position also sees him appointed to Kempen's Management Board.

Constant Korthout, Van Lanschot Kempen's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Risk Officer (CFO/CRO), explained: "We're very pleased that Ernst has proved willing to take on these new responsibilities alongside his current position. This appointment reflects our strategy towards a fully integrated wealth management model by 2023, allowing us to enhance our efficiency and productivity, and act as a single group. Our thanks go to Erik for his many years of service to our organisation, and we wish Ernst lots of success in his new role."


Media Relations: +31 20 354 45 85; mediarelations@vanlanschotkempen.com
Investor Relations: +31 20 354 45 90; investorrelations@vanlanschotkempen.com

About Van Lanschot Kempen
Van Lanschot Kempen, a wealth manager operating under the Van Lanschot, Evi and Kempen brand names, is active in Private Banking, Asset Management and Merchant Banking, with the aim of preserving and creating wealth, in a sustainable way, for its clients. Van Lanschot Kempen, listed at Euronext Amsterdam, is the Netherlands' oldest independent financial institution with a history dating back to 1737.

vanlanschotkempen.com


Attachment

  • Van Lanschot Kempen press release - Ernst Jansen new COO of Kempen Capital Management (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/dca4cc43-8f52-4186-8edf-8f10155d572b)
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
