Manulife Investment Management Registers Funds in the Nordics

LONDON, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Manulife Investment Management today announced the availability of a suite of funds within Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. The funds now available, as of 15 May 2020, cover a range of asset classes including equity, fixed income, liquid alternatives and emerging markets. The funds registered will provide investors with access to UCITS vehicles across some of Manulife Investment Management's most popular global strategies. The majority of the funds are available in both USD and Euro. More details can be found in the chart below.

"In keeping with our global growth strategy, the entry into the Nordics expands our European presence and enables us to better serve Manulife Investment Management's investment offerings to investors," said Paul Lorentz, President & CEO, Manulife Investment Management.

"Manulife Investment Management understands the challenges investors are facing today and their need for a diverse range of investments to help mitigate risk and meet liabilities," said Morten Simonsen, managing director and head of distribution for Northern Europe at Manulife Investment Management (Europe) Ltd. "We are excited to offer these funds across the Nordics."

"In light of the current economic environment, we foresee demand for specialised active management solutions, and these strategies may give Nordic investors the ability to further differentiate with products best suited to the needs of their portfolios," added Todd Cassler, Head of Institutional Distribution, U.S. & Europe, Manulife Investment Management.

Fund Name Share Classes Availability* Manulife Global Emerging Markets Equity Fund Class W USD Acc, Class W EUR Acc Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden Manulife U.S. All Cap Core Equity Fund Class W USD Acc, Class W EUR Acc Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden Manulife U.S. Large Cap Equity Fund Class I USD Acc, Class I EUR Acc Hgd Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden Manulife Strategic Fixed Income Fund Class W USD Acc, Class W EUR Acc Hgd Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden Manulife Emerging Markets Debt Fund Class W USD Acc, Class W EUR Acc Hgd Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden Manulife Asian Bond Absolute Return Fund Class W USD Acc, Class W EUR Acc Hgd Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden Manulife Strategic Income Opportunities Fund Class I USD Acc, Class I EUR Acc Hgd Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden Manulife Macro Currency Fund Class E2p EUR Acc Finland

* Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than 150 years of financial stewardship to partner with clients across our institutional, retail, and retirement businesses globally. Our specialist approach to money management includes the highly differentiated strategies of our fixed-income, specialized equity, multi-asset solutions, and private markets teams-along with access to specialized, unaffiliated asset managers from around the world through our multimanager model. Our personalized, data-driven approach to retirement is focused on delivering financial wellness in retirement plans of all sizes to help plan participants and members retire with dignity.

Headquartered in Toronto, we operate as Manulife Investment Management throughout the world, with the exception of the United States, where the retail and retirement businesses operate as John Hancock Investment Management and John Hancock, respectively; and in Asia and Canada, where the retirement business operates as Manulife. Manulife Investment Management had CAD$832 billion (US$586 billion) in assets under management and administration.*Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit our website at manulifeim.com .

* MFC financials in CAD. Global Wealth and Asset Management AUMA as of March 31, 2020, was $832 billion and includes $195 billion of assets managed on behalf of other segments and $139 billion of assets under administration.

