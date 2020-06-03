With reference to the requirement to provide bid prices, the trading in the following structured products has been suspended today at 9:00 CET until further notice. Trading code ISIN ------------------------------ CE1505B SE0007048301 ------------------------------ CBK EXCEED 1505D SE0007048350 ------------------------------ SVG CEP1511D CH0225569315 ------------------------------ SVG_OGK1601A SE0007953492 ------------------------------ SVG_ACNB1602B CH0305148022 ------------------------------ DDBO SC13 SE0008294862 ------------------------------ GSI 59176 SE0007604202 ------------------------------ ACSBGEVGK2003D SE0013408978 ------------------------------ MWFBB2003H SE0013408705 ------------------------------ SVG1505C SE0007074158 ------------------------------ SVE1506B SE0007227723 ------------------------------ SX5E1506C SE0007227731 ------------------------------ 1508C SE0007438528 ------------------------------ SVG CSP1510D SE0007614862 ------------------------------ NTX OFM 1409B SE0006246070 ------------------------------ NTX OFM 1409A SE0006246088 ------------------------------ NTX CAT 14010B SE0006371464 ------------------------------ NTX OFM 1410A SE0006370946 ------------------------------ NXS SVG 1506A SE0007278130 ------------------------------ NTX 1508A SE0007439294 ------------------------------ NXS 1511A SE0007731427 ------------------------------ NXS 1511C SE0007756739 ------------------------------ RBC 45030 CAC796058435 ------------------------------ RBC 22546 SE0007074141 ------------------------------ EX1508D SE0007413315 ------------------------------ ACABM1505G SE0007048632 ------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.