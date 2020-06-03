EXCHANGE NOTICE, 3 JUNE 2020 SHARES DELISTING FROM NASDAQ HELSINKI: CRAMO PLC The ownership of all shares of Cramo Plc has been transferred to the redeemer, Boels Topholding B.V., in the redemption process. The shares of Cramo Plc will be listed for the last time on Wednesday, 3 June 2020. Identifiers: Trading code: CRA1V ISIN code: FI4000384243 id: 24337 Last listing day: 3 June 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260