This solution offering a fast, flexible way to optimize pricing and increase revenue is now available on SAP App Center

Pricefx, the global leader in native cloud pricing software, today announced that its Optimized Dynamic Pricing (ODP) solution is now an SAP endorsed app, available for online purchase on SAP App Center. SAP Endorsed Apps are a new category of solutions from SAP's partner ecosystem to help customers become best-run, intelligent enterprises. Endorsed apps are meant to deliver value with desired outcomes.

"In the current economic climate, businesses are increasingly evaluating pricing software as a way to increase revenue and drive profit," said Joe Golemba, Vice President, Ecosystem and Partners of Pricefx. "As such, we are delighted that our ODP solution is an SAP endorsed app and available to help businesses that use SAP solutions succeed at pricing. Our price optimization solution has helped many businesses transform data into insight to improve profitability, supporting our customers' success."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. A leader in price optimization, Pricefx has three offerings on SAP App Center. Optimized Dynamic Pricing, which is integrated with SAP Commerce Cloud, calculates prices in real-time based on a predefined set of business rules and modern price optimization algorithms using machine learning techniques. The solution enables organizations to achieve and maintain pricing excellence through dynamic, relevant price changes.

"Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP's vision and delivery of the intelligent enterprise," said Tom Roberts, senior vice president, Partner Solution Success at SAP. "We applaud Pricefx on achieving endorsed app status for its Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution. Partners like Pricefx are positioned to help us deliver on a vision and provide new innovations to our customers quickly, easily and with solutions that have achieved premium certification and support of SAP."

Pricefx's Optimized Dynamic Pricing solution is available for digital discovery and purchase on SAP App Center, the digital marketplace for SAP partner solutions. SAP App Center provides customers with real-time access to approximately 1,500 innovative partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP solutions, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About Pricefx

Established in 2011 in Germany, Pricefx is the global leader in SaaS pricing software, offering a comprehensive suite of solutions that are fast to implement, flexible to configure and customize, and friendly to learn and use. Pricefx delivers a complete price optimization and management platform based on native cloud architecture, providing industry leading time to value and total cost of ownership advantages to customers. Their innovative solution works for both B2B and B2C enterprises of any size, in any industry, in any part of the world. Pricefx's business model is entirely based on the satisfaction and loyalty of its customers. Today, Pricefx delivers Passion for Pricing to more than 100 customers in more than 37 countries worldwide. For more information, please visit www.pricefx.com.

