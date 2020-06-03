Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market Size Worth $1.5 Billion by 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beverage carton packaging machinery market size is expected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of4.9%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness pertaining to the adverse environmental effects of plastic waste is expected to drive the demand for green packaging materials, in turn, benefitting market growth.

Increasing demand for drinks coupled with growing investment by beverage manufacturers for durable and sustainable secondary packaging is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. In addition, the demand for customized machines with high-tech and reliable machine components is likely to have a positive impact on the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The horizontal end side-load cartoner type segment is likely to have the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period owing to its suitability for bulk product handling coupled with its ability to attain high speeds

The automatic mode of operation segment is anticipated to have the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing investments in automation, coupled with a growing focus on reducing operating and labor costs

The non-alcoholic application segment is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027 owing to the growing demand for bottled water as well as sports and functional drinks

In Asia Pacific , the market is estimated to witness a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027 on account of rapid expansion of the drink industry coupled with the increasing purchasing power of the consumers in the region

Large manufacturing companies are increasingly demanding customized packaging solutions, including beverage carton packaging machinery that caters to their specific requirements.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Mode Of Operation (Semi-automatic, Automatic), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/beverage-carton-packaging-machinery-market

Changing consumer lifestyles coupled with growing disposable incomes and increasing demand for a wide range of drinks are expected to positively impact the market. In addition, companies manufacturing drinks are focusing on innovation, which is expected to increase the number of drink options available in the market.

Rising demand for craft drinks as well as CBD-infused drinks is expected to have a positive impact on market growth. In addition, increasing consumer-driven demand for super-premium and premium distilled spirits is further anticipated to drive the growth of the drink industry, thereby driving the market over the forecast period.

Growing focus on automation to reduce the operating and labor costs, and maximize the uptime, is expected to drive the market. However, semi-automatic machines are also likely to generate a sizeable demand, most notably from microbreweries owing to less costly nature compared to the automatic versions.

Grand View Research has segmented the beverage carton packaging machinery market on the basis of type, mode of operation, application, and region:

Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Horizontal End Side-Load Cartoner



Top-Load Cartoner



Wraparound Cartoner



Others

Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Mode of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Semi-automatic



Automatic

Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Dairy Beverages



Alcoholic Beverages



Non-alcoholic Beverages

Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027))

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

List of Key Players in the Beverage Carton Packaging Machinery Market

R.A. Jones



Jacob White Packaging Ltd.



Bradman Lake Group Ltd.



Douglas Machine Inc.



Mpac Group plc



KHS GmbH



Krones AG



Sidel



EconoCorp Inc.

Find more research reports on Food Safety & Processing Industry, by Grand View Research:

Food Dehydrators Market - Factors such as increasing demand for longer shelf life of food products along with rising disposable income are expected to drive the market.

Wrapping Machine Market - Rapid industrialization, growing infrastructural developments, and increasing investments, especially in the food and beverage industry, are some of the factors expected to augment the demand for wrapping machine over the forecast period.

Labeling Machines Market - The global labeling machines market size was valued at USD 5.7 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg