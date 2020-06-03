On request of Idogen AB, company registration number 556756-8521, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares and equity rights to trading on First North Growth Market with effect from June 4, 2020. The company has 9,121,654 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: IDOGEN -------------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 9,121,654 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014428561 -------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 197058 -------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556756-8521 -------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on 08-463 83 00.