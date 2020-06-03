AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 02/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 62.9571 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 76000 CODE: TPHU ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 67584 EQS News ID: 1061555 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 03, 2020 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)