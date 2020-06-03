AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) (AEMD) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 03-Jun-2020 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI EMERGING MARKETS - UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 02/06/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.6595 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5337927 CODE: AEMD ISIN: LU1737652583 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AEMD Sequence No.: 67591 EQS News ID: 1061569 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2020 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)