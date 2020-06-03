Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 3, 2020) - Sweet Earth Holdings Corp. (CSE: SE) (the "Company" or "Sweet Earth") is pleased to announce that it has listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) under the ticker-symbol: (FSE: 1KZ1)1. The Company is also pleased to announce that it has joined the National Hemp Association ("NHA"), an American Organization established to support the growth and development of all aspects of the industrial hemp industry. The Company has also recently received Leaping Bunny accreditation. Leaping Bunny is comprised of eight national animal protection groups that have formed a coalition established for consumer information on cosmetics that promote animal-friendly products.



The NHA is a non-profit corporation created to encourage trade and discourse among hemp professionals and is dedicated to the development of the domestic industrial hemp industry.

This goal will be attained by coordinating legislation, agricultural organizations, farmers, processors, manufacturers, and retailers. The promotion of the industrial hemp industry is congruent with the desire to improve the environment through production and utilization of hemp farming and products. Like Sweet Earth, it promotes land stewardship, an important characteristic of our operations.

Sweet Earth utilizes environmentally friendly farming techniques and implements strict organic production standards.



Leaping Bunny accreditation assures consumers that products are cruelty-free cosmetics from a Company supporting animal free products, like Sweet Earth.

Accreditation requires the final product to be cruelty-free. Many companies brand themselves as cruelty-free but still use raw materials that have been tested on animals; Sweet Earth assures its customers that all its production, in addition to being organic are 100% animal friendly.

About Sweet Earth

Sweet Earth is a vertically integrated "farm to shelf" hemp grower with a farm in Applegate, Oregon, that maintains a full line of hemp and CBD products for the US and global market. Its products combine CBD with herbal and organic ingredients, all of which are selected for their beneficial properties to soothe, rejuvenate, and reduce inflammation. In addition to high-end finished products, Sweet Earth prides itself on sustainability by minimizing the use of plastics in both production and packaging.

Sweet Earth's in-house genetics team has been working on its own proprietary hemp strain. This strain has been grown in its indoor greenhouse resulting in high yielding CBD rich flower. Sweet Earth looks forward to planting this new strain outdoors for the 2020 season.

It's products are sold on its website: www.sweetearthcbd.com

