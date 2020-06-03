Michael Miglionico is Creating Value and Transforming People's Lives by Providing Opportunity and Knowledge

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / There are many ways to get into the business world. The opportunities could be handed to you, or they could just fall on your lap, but for most successful entrepreneurs, they sought their opportunities, and they grabbed those opportunities by the skin of their teeth, never letting go and always chasing that dream of success.

Michael Miglionico's father was his inspiration to get fully acquainted with the business world, but his dad passed away when he was sixteen years old, never fully seeing Michael reach his full potential in the world of business. Since the opportunities didn't always come for Michael, he took his own actions and got into business little by little.

His first-ever eCommerce business was selling watches. He was funding his business by working a minimum wage job as a cashier at their local grocery store. His watch business managed to gain him his first $10,000. He had over 500 orders, all while still attending high school and being a teenager.

At first, people didn't take him seriously. Everyone laughed at the idea of him wanting to work full-time for himself with just a computer and his mobile phone. Michael skipped college because he wanted to work on building his empire, but most of his peers constantly pressured him to follow suit and get a college degree. Michael never caved under pressure, and he doesn't regret any of it at all. A college degree would never come close to providing the value that he has gained through his own business experiences.

Michael has generated over $700,000 in sales across multiple brands that he has built. Not to mention, Michael has also spent six figures within Facebook ads and influencer marketing, which reached millions and millions of people from all around the world. You might have seen these ads yourself.

Michael creates eCommerce brands and markets them primarily through social media. He starts by building high quality "dropshipping" stores, which then eventually turn into large online brands. He does all of this by hiring the best staff, working closely with manufacturers, developing high-quality sales funnels, and ensuring that things run smoothly during the scaling and outsourcing process. At the ripe age of 19, he has sold an online brand for $80,000 and upheld an executive position within the brand and continue to operate large parts of it.

He has created so much revenue for brands and has invested so much money into understanding advertising platforms and influencers. The maverick entrepreneur is still 20 years old, and he's absolutely loving what he does, even going so far as saying that he's going to be doing business his entire life. Michael has transformed countless lives by helping people start their own "dropshipping" stores, as well as by providing employment for business infrastructures (manufacturers, brand, and customer support).

Michael strives to be a leading example for his generation, and he's doing it so well to the point that he's inspiring people his age to get into Business as well. He has kept a strong network of skilled individuals within his industry and continues to strive for greatness by learning and constantly bettering himself.

