Designed to be a robust hourly price for Bitcoin in USD across major spot exchanges

MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) in partnership with CryptoCompare, the global leader in digital asset data, today announced the launch of the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (ticker: BBR), an index designed to offer a robust hourly price for Bitcoin in USD.

SEBA Bank AG, the Swiss bank for digital assets and cryptocurrencies specialising in investments, trading and custody, was closely involved in the development of the reference rate and will use it to launch new, innovative products for the digital assets market. Daniel Kuehne, Head of Asset Management at SEBA: "It is essential for derivatives on cryptocurrencies to have a representative reference rate which is robust against market distortions and manipulations. We are pleased to have contributed to the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate and to play a key role in helping the emerging derivatives market gain greater acceptance among professional and institutional investors".

The index serves as a reference rate for funds, asset managers and exchanges who wish to build financial products on bitcoin, such as derivatives and ETPs, using a robust index. It aggregates transaction prices on the top five exchanges selected via the CryptoCompare Exchange Benchmark and disseminates hourly. The index is based on an average of quantity weighted median prices.

"We are pleased to launch this index, which is designed to provide a price for bitcoin which is hard to manipulate," said Thomas Kettner, Managing Director at MVIS. "The index follows our long-term mission in supporting new product developments with the aim of providing investors access to bitcoin data".

Charles Hayter, CEO and Co-Founder of CryptoCompare, commented: "We are excited to be leading the charge to bring greater transparency to the digital asset class by providing high-quality data and trusted indices. Working in partnership with MVIS, we are pleased to offer investors a premium tool to better measure the performance of their Bitcoin exposure."

MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (BBR) launched on 3 June 2020 is a rules based index which covers the highest ranked exchanges in CryptoCompare's Exchange Benchmark; including Bitstamp, Coinbase, Gemini, itBit and Kraken, at the time of launching. Detailed information about the MVIS CryptoCompare Bitcoin Benchmark Rate (ticker: BBR), including methodology details and index data, are available on the MV Index Solutions website.

Key Index Features

Number of Components: 1

Base Date: 12/31/2015

Base Value: 425.53

Note to Editors:

About MV Index Solution www.mvis-indices.com

MV Index Solutions (MVIS) develops, monitors and licenses the MVIS Indices, a selection of focused, investable and diversified benchmark indices. The indices are especially designed to underlie financial products. MVIS Indices cover several asset classes, including equity, fixed income markets and digital assets and are licensed to serve as underlying indices for financial products. Approximately USD 14.13 billion in assets under management (as of 2 June 2020) are currently invested in financial products based on MVIS Indices. MVIS is a VanEck company.

About CryptoCompare https://data.cryptocompare.com

CryptoCompare is the global leader in digital asset data. Institutional and retail investors rely on the company for real-time, high quality data spanning 3,200+ coins and 150,000+ currency pairs. By aggregating and analysing tick data from globally recognised exchanges and seamlessly integrating multiple datasets, CryptoCompare provides a comprehensive, granular overview of the market across trade, order book, historical, social and blockchain data.

About SEBA https://www.seba.swiss/

SEBA is a licensed and supervised Swiss bank providing a seamless, secure and easy-to-use bridge between digital and traditional assets. SEBA enables clients to invest, safely keep, trade and borrow against conventional assets and crypto currencies as well as issue tokens, all in one place.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200603005174/en/

Contacts:

Media

Séverine Thäsler-Jäger, MV Index Solutions

+49 (0)69 4056 695 53

media-enquiries@mvis-indices.com