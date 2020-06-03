Energy minister Yuval Steinitz has announced the country's 2030 renewable energy target will rise to 30%, with solar expected to account for the lion's share. Approximately $23 billion more clean energy investment is envisaged this decade.The Israeli government is betting hard on solar and energy storage to help the nation towards energy independence. Energy minister Yuval Steinitz this week announced a new plan to deploy around 15 GW more solar capacity to help raise the 2030 target for the proportion of national electricity drawn from renewables from 17% to 30%. "In the next decade, solar ...

