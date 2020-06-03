The government is considering a €0.12/kWh feed-in tariff for PV installations with a generation capacity of up to 5 kW and of €0.10 for 5-30 kW systems. If implemented, the scheme will come into force next month.The Bulgarian government is planning to re-introduce feed-in tariff payments for rooftop PV for a year, in a move which could revive the nation's solar sector after years of limited growth. The 12-month scheme, yet to be adopted by the energy and water regulator, would come into force at the beginning of next month and expire at the end of June next year, according to Anton Zhelev, board ...

