British motorway service area (MSA) operator standardizes on SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform to connect applications and systems across the enterprise

SnapLogic, provider of the #1 Intelligent Integration Platform, today announced that Roadchef, a leading British motorway service area (MSA) operator, is using SnapLogic's award-winning cloud integration platform to support its day-to-day IT operations and future business development plans.

Roadchef operates 30 MSAs across 21 locations in Great Britain, employing over 3,200 people who aim to de-stress and delight the millions of motorists that pass through its doors each year. The company's internal business analyst team is tasked with continually reviewing both existing and new IT systems that can help to improve Roadchef's day-to-day operations and support its future business strategies and plans. The team was looking for a better, faster, more automated way of integrating their applications and systems, as the previous third-party integration tool they used to build data pipelines was hard to use, slow to integrate, and often error-prone.

The team reviewed multiple integration platforms before eventually selecting SnapLogic for its intuitive user interface and feature-rich platform. In early 2019, Roadchef began implementation, initially using the SnapLogic platform to move training data to a third party application that allowed them to create training profiles for employees. From here, strategic implementation was rolled out across the whole organization with the platform supporting more and more parts of the business, from HR to finance to other departments. Looking ahead to 2020 and beyond, more projects are planned, including integrating HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) parking systems to a single kiosk, which will reduce IT strain and vehicle congestion while allowing drivers to pay for parking within the main site.

Ben Latham, Systems Analyst at Roadchef, commented: "When we started looking for an integration solution, SnapLogic stood out as the best and only option thanks to the ease of use and accessibility of the platform. It has meant that even members of our IT team without programming backgrounds can meaningfully participate in integration projects, enabling our teams to get more done in record time. The platform has also given us greater flexibility when moving between third-party suppliers, as we don't have to manually build data pipelines every time we want to change applications."

Craig Stewart, CTO at SnapLogic, added: "Roadchef is building a foundational IT strategy that puts self-service application and data integration at the center of its approach, setting them up to drive company-wide efficiency and innovation. We're pleased that Roadchef now has greater flexibility in how it approaches digital transformation with an intuitive, scalable platform that is accessible to their entire IT team. We look forward to working with them in the future, ensuring that their business systems are all connected seamlessly, simply, and intelligently."

SnapLogic's Intelligent Integration Platform uses AI-powered workflows to automate all stages of IT integration projects design, development, deployment, and maintenance whether on-premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments. The platform's easy-to-use, self-service interface enables both expert and citizen integrators to manage all application integration, data integration, API management, B2B integration, and data engineering projects on a single, scalable platform. With SnapLogic, organizations can connect all of their enterprise systems quickly and easily to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive transformation.

The SnapLogic platform was recently recognized as the industry's 'Best Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for 2020' as part of the Software Information Industry Association's (SIIA) annual CODiE Awards. In addition, in the last year alone, SnapLogic is the only integration and automation platform provider to be named a Leader across five key industry analyst reports and peer-to-peer customer review sites, including reports from Gartner, Forrester, and G2 Crowd.

About Roadchef

Roadchef is one of the UK's leading motorway and trunk road service area operators. With some 3,500 people across its 30 locations, the company aims to provide a restful and relaxing environment for over 52 million visitors to its motorway service areas each year. Popular brands located at Roadchef include McDonald's, Costa, LEON, WHSmith, SPAR, Chozen Noodle, and Days Inn. In addition, Roadchef's own branded offerings include Fresh Food Café and Restbite. Roadchef operates 91,000 square feet of catering, 41,000 square feet of retail, 15,000 square feet of grocery, and 695 hotel bedrooms. Learn more at roadchef.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic powers the automated enterprise. The company's self-service, AI-powered integration platform helps organizations connect applications and data sources, automate common workflows and business processes, and deliver exceptional experiences for customers, partners, and employees. Thousands of enterprises around the world rely on the SnapLogic platform to integrate, automate, and transform their business. Learn more at snaplogic.com. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

