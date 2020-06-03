Luminati Networks is proud to announce it has been recognized by Gartner, the world's leading research and advisory company, for its work to support those fighting on the frontline to combat the spread of COVID-19. Gartner recognized 132 companies, including Amazon, Microsoft, Facebook Marketplace, among others, for their donations of free tools and offerings during the pandemic.

At the height of the pandemic, Luminati offered its data collection platform to researchers, research institutes, hospitals, universities, and other responders on the ground free of charge. Luminati also partnered with Assuta Hospital and Rafael Advanced Technology to provide data to a joint initiative designed to help develop a test for early COVID-19 detection.

Or Lenchner, Luminati Networks, CEO: "We sincerely appreciate being included on this esteemed list compiled by Gartner and are delighted that we could help very worthy causes. Ever since the start of the pandemic, it has been of vital importance to our company to do all we can to help contain the coronavirus. Our innovative technology allowed us to collect information through data which was of great use to the teams working to slow the spread of the virus. We will continue developing innovative technologies for all purposes and our work with research and educational institutes to benefit the public good."

About Luminati:

Luminati Networks is the world's leading data collection automation platform dedicated to enable businesses view the internet with complete transparency. The company helps global brands gather publicly available online data in an ethical manner.

Working with over 10,000 customers including market-leaders from the Fortune 500, Luminati's first-of-its-kind data collection automation platform enables organizations to collect data at scale and gain a real and accurate perspective of how their customers are interacting with their brand and with their competitors without being blocked or served misleading information.

