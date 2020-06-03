DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Fabasoft AG / Release of Financial
Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-06-03 / 11:15
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG*
Language: German
Address:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019_2020.pdf
2020-06-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,
Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
End of News DGAP News Service
1061653 2020-06-03
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJune 03, 2020 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)
Reports
Fabasoft AG: Release of a Financial report
2020-06-03 / 11:15
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Fabasoft AG hereby announces that the Annual financial report is immediately
available under the follwing internet address:
*Report Type: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG*
Language: German
Address:
https://www.fabasoft.com/group_Fabasoft_Jahresfinanzbericht_2019_2020.pdf
2020-06-03 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements,
Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fabasoft AG
Honauerstraße 4
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.fabasoft.com
Regulierter Markt in Frankfurt (Prime
Standard); Freiverkehr in Berlin,
Stuttgart, München, Hamburg, Düsseldorf
End of News DGAP News Service
1061653 2020-06-03
(END) Dow Jones NewswiresJune 03, 2020 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)
FABASOFT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de