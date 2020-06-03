Today the Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition Foundation (BCFN), an independent foundation that works on solving issues around global food systems, issued a 10-point actionable strategy calling on governments, businesses, academia and civil society to come together to tackle the broken global food system.

Globally over 2 billion adults are overweight or obese, 820 million people suffer from hunger while one-third of food production is lost or wasted.

Ahead of World Environment Day (June 5), BCFN's "Post Covid-19 The Time to Fix Global Food Systems is Now: 10 Actions to Reset the System from Farm to Fork" presents an actionable strategy to create a more equitable, sustainable global food system that tackles the global health and environmental crisis.

BCFN's 10 actions to fix the food system:

Create better standards and terminology Improve measurement Encourage businesses to focus on health and sustainability Digitize food and agriculture information Identify the true cost of food Improve seed security, diversity, and soil regeneration Mobilize all actors Increase awareness and education Enable healthy and sustainable diets and empower eaters Build global resiliency

"COVID-19 sheds a light on problems our food systems have been facing. In the same way as the economy will have to be restarted, the pandemic provides an opportunity to rebuild and recreate a resilient food system that can't be broken, is healthier for people, and leaves no one behind," said Marta Antonelli, Head of Research at BCFN.

"Our food choices matter-for soil, for biodiversity, for health! True cost accounting helps us understand the real impact of food production and consumption," explained Danielle Nierenberg, Founder and President of Food Tank, BCFN Advisory Board member.

The strategy was written by members of BCFN's Advisory Board who are leaders in medicine, public health, sustainability, finance, city planning, international development. The Board members are economists, activists, environmentalists, academics and researchers.

Authors of the strategy are available for interviews.

Barilla Center for Food and Nutrition Foundation (BCFN)

BCFN is a multi-disciplinary research Center which studies the causes and effects on food created by economies, science, society and environment. It produces science-based content to inform people and help them make responsible choices on food, nutrition, health and sustainability. Learn more: www.barillacfn.com

