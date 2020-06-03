Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 02-June-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 264.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 271.68p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 257.61p INCLUDING current year revenue 264.50p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---