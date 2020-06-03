Anzeige
Awilco Drilling Plc: Awilco Drilling PLC: Minutes From the Annual General Meeting 2020

The Annual General Meeting of Awilco Drilling PLC (Ticker: AWDR) was held Wednesday 3 June 2020 at 12:00 p.m. (UK time), at the Company's offices, 2 Kingshill Park, Venture Drive, Arnhall Business Park, Westhill, Aberdeen AB32 6FL, UK.

Each of the resolutions set out in the Meeting Notice were duly passed. The signed minutes of meeting are attached hereto.

The Meeting Notice and Appendices are available on our website www.awilcodrilling.com, under 'Investor Relations/General Meetings'.

Aberdeen, 3 June 2020

For further information please contact:


Jens Berge, CEO
Phone: +44 1224 737900


Cathrine Haavind, IR Manager
Phone: +47 9342 8464
Email: ch@awilcodrilling.com


This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • AWDR AGM Meeting Minutes 3 June 2020 Signed (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/0db76d63-0b06-4f70-8a98-0c7bec54bf3e)
