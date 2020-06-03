British Steel Partners With MHR to Modernise Entire Payroll Within Five Weeks

MHR's rapid implementation of steel-maker's new payroll system achieved in time for high-profile acquisition by Jingye Group

NOTTINGHAM, England, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- British Steel, the leading steel manufacturer with facilities across the UK and Europe, has successfully implemented MHR's cutting-edge iTrent payroll solution within five weeks, replacing the previous legacy system and ensuring 3,500 employees were paid in line with the requirements of the company's acquisition by Jingye Group.

The core elements of the MHR solution became fully operational in March, enabling all British Steel employees to be paid and the final signing of the landmark deal to proceed.

"We were very impressed with the speed and professionalism of MHR, enabling us to hit a critical deadline," saidDerek Scott, HR Director at British Steel. "This brought peace-of-mind to thousands of our employees and ensured a deal critical to the future of our company went ahead. Now we have a payroll system that is fit for the future."

The initial implementation phase of the iTrent payroll system was achieved after British Steel signed a contract with MHR on February 20. The next phase of this partnership will see the ongoing deployment of MHR's iTrent HR solution, helping to transform communication and engagement in the newly-acquired company. Enhanced levels of security are now also being implemented, with further functionality set to be added to the platform as required.

Anton Roe, Chief Executive Officer at MHR, said: "When speed was critical, we responded. We're proud to have implemented a streamlined payroll system that will meet all British Steel's future needs. Speed of deployment and rapid access to expertise are what we offer all our clients along with an unyielding commitment to high standards."

MHR's comprehensive payroll solution ensures an organisation's payroll team is fully equipped to excel in today's digital world. The payroll solution makes life easier by:

providing employees with access to their pay data anytime and anywhere through mobile devices

delivering fuss-free management of workforce assessment and auto-enrolment

creating flexible user-defined workflows that deal effortlessly with authorisations and notifications

enabling hassle-free management of multiple-role employees on different pay scales and shift patterns

running all payroll processes automatically overnight, freeing payroll professionals to focus on more value-generating activities

About British Steel

British Steel has been making iron for 155 years and steel for 130. Now under the ownership of Jingye, one of China's leading steelmakers, it's embarking on a major modernisation programme that will significantly improve its manufacturing operations, energy efficiency and environmental performance.

The company manufactures more than 1,450 different specifications of steel that is rolled into wire rod, sections, special profiles, rail, billet, bloom and slab. It employs 3,500 people, around 300 of whom are in the Netherlands. British Steel's headquarters are at its integrated steelworks in Scunthorpe, North Lincolnshire, where it has 4 blast furnaces - 2 of which are currently operational. Other facilities include:

Teesside Beam Mill, Lackenby

Special Profiles, Skinningrove

FN Steel, Netherlands

Rail logistics hub, Lecco, Italy

Engineering business, Workington

R&D centre, Sheffield

Associated distribution facilities in Newport and Dublin

and Service centres in Teesside, Darlington and Lisburn

and International sales offices

About MHR International Group

MHR International Group is a global software and consultancy company specialising in HR, payroll, employee experience, analytics and artificial intelligence services.

We are an independently owned company headquartered in the UK with offices in the United States and Australia. Established in 1984 we now employ more than 700 people globally and have been developing and implementing our solutions for over 35 years. We continue to invest in research and development to ensure we deliver the latest technology and services to our customers.

Our product portfolios include iTrent, People First, Talksuite and MHR Analytics which we provide alongside a number of partners to deliver consultancy, business intelligence and analytics solutions. More than 1,000 companies from SMEs to large multi-national corporates work with us to help them maximise employee engagement, generate better insights from their data and improve efficiencies. Customers include TK Maxx, The Salvation Army, Caterpillar UK, Cath Kidston, Admiral, EPC Group, Skateistan and more.

mhr.co.uk

