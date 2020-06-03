Seven Aces Limited: Seven Aces Finalizes Settlement with Georgia Lottery Corporation and Amends Its Credit Facility

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") (TSXV:ACES) is pleased to announce, further to the Company's news release dated May 26, 2020, that the lenders under its credit facility have agreed to amend the credit agreement entered into by Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Lucky Bucks"), the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, on January 29, 2020 (the "Credit Facility").

As previously announced, the resignation of Anil Damani as an officer of Lucky Bucks would have triggered an event of default under the Credit Facility upon it becoming effective (absent an amendment of, or waiver under, the Credit Facility). In order to avoid the occurrence of such an event of default, the Company and its lenders have agreed to amend the Credit Facility to remove such an event of default from the Credit Facility in exchange for (i) the introduction of a LIBOR floor of 0.75%, and (ii) a one-time fee of approximately $146,000 for the fees and expenses of the lenders in connection with the amendment (the "Amendment"). The Company and the lenders entered into a definitive agreement on June 2, 2020 in order to memorialize the terms of the Amendment. All other terms of the Credit Facility remain the same.

In addition to the Amendment, the Company is also pleased to announce that Lucky Bucks has entered into the formal settlement agreement with the Georgia Lottery Corporation in connection with the regulatory infraction described in the Company's news release dated May 26, 2020. Pursuant to such settlement agreement, Anil Damani stepped down as an officer of Lucky Bucks effective June 2, 2020.

About Seven Aces Limited

Seven Aces Limited is a gaming company, with a vision of building a diversified portfolio of world class gaming operations. The Company looks to enhance shareholder value by growing organically and through acquisitions. Currently, the Company is the largest route operator of skill-based gaming machines in the State of Georgia, United States of America.

For more information about the Company is available online at www.sevenaces.com.

