Cargotec Corporation: Cargotec's transfer of own shares

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 3 JUNE 2020 AT 3:00 PM (EEST)

Cargotec's transfer of own shares

The Board of Directors of Cargotec Corporation has on 27 May 2020 decided on a directed share issue related to the Board members annual remuneration. In the share issue, in total 6,421 own class B shares held by the company have been transferred today without consideration to the Board members. According to the decision made in the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2020, 30 percent of the Board members' yearly remuneration will be paid in Cargotec's class B shares.



After the transfer of shares, Cargotec holds a total of 224,840 own class B shares.

The decision on the directed share issue is based on the authorisation granted to the Board of Directors by the Annual General Meeting on 19 March 2019. According to the authorisation, the Board of Directors can decide on a share issue amounting to a maximum of 952,000 class A shares and 5,448,000 class B shares.

Cargotec Corporation

The Board of Directors



