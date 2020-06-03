SD-WAN Market Size to Reach USD 4.137 Billion by 2026 - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SD-WAN is an acronym for software-defined wide area network. By decoupling networking hardware from its control mechanism, an SD-WAN technology simplifies the management and operation of a WAN. This idea parallels how software-defined networking incorporates virtualization technology to improve the management and operation of data centers.

The Global SD-WAN Market size in 2019 was USD 800 Million and is expected to reach USD 4.137 Billion by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 26.2 percent between 2019 and 2026.

The recent trend in the SD-WAN market is the adoption of SD-WAN technology by start-ups and multiple system operators (MSOs), which is shifting the conventional WAN value chain.

Increasing concern about the complexities of network management, network security, is creating the need for organizations to consider SD-WAN solutions to replace their conventional WAN architecture. SD-WAN services offer network installation and management, spread through various branches of organizations.

The report strategically segments the market into virtual appliance, physical appliance, and hybrid based on their type. Out of these segments, the physical appliances are expected to hold a significant portion of SD-WAN market share by 2026, as these appliances provide most of the SD-WAN features, including network management, firewalls, and dynamic route routing and can be implemented onsite.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE SD-WAN MARKET SIZE:

The cloud segment is expected to hold the largest SD-WAN market share. The cloud-enabled SD-WAN deployment platform provides the on-premises advantages and functionality, along with the added benefit of connecting to a virtual or cloud gateway. This continuous cloud migration will continue to push SD-WAN adoption.

The cloud-enabled SD-WAN architecture includes an onsite SD-WAN appliance that connects to the cloud gateway. The gateway connected to cloud service providers helps to boost cloud application performance and keep the cloud session running in the event of any malfunction.

The main trend to be noticed in the SD-WAN market is the growing preference for WAN optimization solutions. Organizations are gradually using these solutions to address the efficiency of the WAN network problems. Several advantages provided by WAN optimization approaches include greater virtual flexibility, networking technology ready for the cloud, and better user experience. These factors are expected to increase the SD-WAN market size.

Another factor driving SD-WAN market size is the increasing need for a simpler enterprise network architecture. The SD-WAN platform integrates virtualization, which allows systems to be coordinated and have centralized networking across multiple locations. By deploying SD-WAN solutions, organizations can improve network management and increase their business agility. These factors are expected to increase the market for SD-WAN during the forecast period

The need for cost-effective network management is expected to drive the growth of SD-WAN market size during the forecast period. Traditional WAN requires complex manual configurations that have high maintenance costs. SD-WAN solutions allow businesses to centrally manage and automate WAN edge router installations and reduce the overall operational cost. Furthermore, businesses are adopting SD-WAN, as it operates on pay-as-you-grow subscription models

The coronavirus pandemic has encouraged companies to allow their workers to operate from home. The growing work from home culture is having a positive impact on business growth as the technology is being leveraged to efficiently control the rising usage of the network and the flow of traffic.

REGION WISE SD-WAN MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

North America is expected to hold the largest SD-WAN market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The US is home to large Communication Service Providers (CSPs), and as a global leader in technology adoption, it is extending the application of SD-WAN to include all its industry verticals such as final, government, retail, manufacturing, education, and healthcare.

is expected to hold the largest SD-WAN market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. The US is home to large Communication Service Providers (CSPs), and as a global leader in technology adoption, it is extending the application of SD-WAN to include all its industry verticals such as final, government, retail, manufacturing, education, and healthcare. Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The key factors that are driving the SD-WAN adoption include the increasing need for central network management and the reduction of operating costs. Many SMEs in China and India are shifting to SD-WAN which is further fueling the SD-WAN market growth in these regions.

TOP SD-WAN MARKET VENDORS

Cisco holds the largest share of the SD-WAN infrastructure market, driven by its extensive routing portfolio used in SD-WAN deployments, as well as its portfolio of Meraki and its technology enabled SD-WAN management platform acquired from Viptela in August 2017.

Apart from Cisco, other key players include,

Citrix System

Aryaka Networks

Cloudgenix

Ecessa

Silver Peak Systems

Velocloud

Viptela

Elfiq Networks

Peplink

Versa Networks

Others

SD-WAN MARKET SEGMENT BY TYPE, THE PRODUCT CAN BE SPLIT INTO

Virtual appliance

Physical appliance

Hybrid

SD-WAN MARKET SEGMENT BY APPLICATION, THE MARKET CAN BE SPLIT INTO

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others.

