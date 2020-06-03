Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 03.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 628 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ44 ISIN: US89846A2078 Ticker-Symbol: 4E4 
Frankfurt
03.06.20
12:46 Uhr
5,000 Euro
-0,050
-0,99 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRXADE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRXADE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.06.2020 | 14:32
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS), an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, today announced that management will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on June 9-12, 2020.

Trxade Group management will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Time: 10:20 a.m. Eastern time (7:20 a.m. Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35123

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDS) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that fosters price transparency, thereby improving profit margins for both buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Trxade Group operates across all 50 states with the central mission of making healthcare services affordable and accessible. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of four synergistic operating platforms; (1) the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,400 registered pharmacies, (2) Integra Pharma Solutions, Trxade Group's virtual wholesale division, (3) the Bonum Health platform offering affordable telehealth services; and (4) the DelivMeds app, which coordinates a nationwide distribution network through independent pharmacies or mail order delivery. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com, www.delivmeds.com, and www.bonumhealth.com.

Investor Relations:
Luke Zimmerman
Senior Vice President
MZ Group - MZ North America
(949) 259-4987
MEDS@mzgroup.us
www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Trxade Group, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592435/Trxade-Group-to-Present-at-the-June-2020-Virtual-Investor-Summit

TRXADE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.