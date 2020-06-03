Trxade Group, Inc.: Trxade Group to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Trxade Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS ), an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform, today announced that management will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on June 9-12, 2020.

Trxade Group management will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event and is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit

Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Time: 10:20 a.m. Eastern time (7:20 a.m. Pacific time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35123

Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. For more information, or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Trxade Group, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Trxade Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDS ) is an integrated drug procurement, delivery and healthcare platform that fosters price transparency, thereby improving profit margins for both buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals. Trxade Group operates across all 50 states with the central mission of making healthcare services affordable and accessible. Founded in 2010, Trxade Group is comprised of four synergistic operating platforms; (1) the Trxade B2B trading platform with 11,400 registered pharmacies, (2) Integra Pharma Solutions, Trxade Group's virtual wholesale division, (3) the Bonum Health platform offering affordable telehealth services; and (4) the DelivMeds app, which coordinates a nationwide distribution network through independent pharmacies or mail order delivery. For additional information, please visit us at www.trxade.com, www.delivmeds.com, and www.bonumhealth.com .

