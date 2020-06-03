American Battery Metals Corporation to Change Name to American Battery Technology Company to Better Reflect its Primary Focus

Assembled Talented Team with Vast Experience in Recycling Technology and Extraction

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), an American-owned advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada, today announced its intention to change its corporate name to American Battery Technology Company in order to better reflect its primary focus and mission. Over the past several months, the Company has readied and positioned itself for its planned lithium-ion battery metals recycling plant in Nevada, with many new hires, including several from Tesla.

Doug Cole, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Battery Metals Corporation, commented, "We feel American Battery Technology Company better reflects our primary focus, mission and strategic vision. These past several months have been exciting as we have expanded our team and evolved from a metals company to a battery metals technology development company. We have now positioned our main areas of focus as the design and implementation of internally developed technologies for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries and for the advanced extraction of battery metals from primary resources. Our talented team, led by our Chief Technology Officer Ryan Melsert, previously with Tesla, has vast experience in this type of internal technology development in the battery metals processing, state of the art recycling, selective metal extractions, and commercial system scaleup fields. We look forward to executing on our vision in becoming the world's first fully integrated battery metals supply chain provider. The Company expects that the legal and regulatory requirements necessary to officially change the name to be completed in the next quarter."

American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is an American-owned, advanced extraction and battery recycling technology company with extensive mineral resources in Nevada. The company is focused on its lithium-ion battery recycling and resource production projects in Nevada, with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the rapidly growing electric vehicle and battery storage markets.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2019. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information

p775-473-4744

info@batterymetals.com

ClearThink

nyc@clearthink.capital

SOURCE: American Battery Metals Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592532/American-Battery-Metals-Corporation-to-Change-Name-to-American-Battery-Technology-Company-to-Better-Reflect-its-Primary-Focus