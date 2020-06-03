Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.: Galaxy Next Generation Partners with Radix for Enhanced Device Management

Enables Remote Access and Control for Interactive Panels

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce its new partnership with Radix, a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions, focusing on education.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are excited about this new partnership with Radix as it greatly enhances our interactive panels to have the option of device management. This allows for schools technology support to much easier manage their connected assets, including interactive panels, with remote access. Additionally, it enables apps to be pushed, messages to be sent and full files to be shares among a group of panels. We believe adding Radix's end-to-end device management solutions to our interactive panels will increase our ability to win new customers around the U.S."

About Radix

Since 2014, Radix has been a leading provider of cutting-edge device management solutions (MDM/EMM), focusing on education, VR/AR and enterprise single-purpose devices. The company is a recognized world leader in interactive touchscreens and VR device management. In the heart of its solutions lies VISO a revolutionary all-in-one cloud-based device management platform, enabling users to increase administrative and instructional effectiveness, reduce operational complexity, and save time and money, making device management smarter and more focused. To continue being in the technological forefront, expand its offering and meet industry needs, the company invests heavily in R&D. Radix always prides itself with its innovative human capital, rich with experience and talent. More than 50% of the company workforce is dedicated to R&D.

Radix Technologies solutions are trusted by leading global device manufacturers and vendors and are implemented in millions of devices worldwide, helping to increase performance and stability while minimizing downtime, serving a wide range of clients: SMBs, enterprises, governmental organizations, security services, financial institutions, universities and education centers.

For additional information, please visit: https://www.radix-int.com

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.

For additional information, please visit our website at: www.galaxynext.us

Safe Harbor Statement

