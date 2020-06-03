Optec International, Inc.: OPTEC International Projects Q1 Revenues in Excess of $4M For Company's LED-UVC Personal Protection Products

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / OPTEC International, Inc., (OTC PINK:OPTI) today announced the company is projecting revenues in excess of $4M for the period ending September 30th, 2020 (Q1 Company Fiscal period) for the California territory.

The company's recent launch of the new line of Far UVC LED Disinfecting lighting products for distribution in California has generated a major interest for the medical and commercial sectors for personal use protection products (PPE) along with commercial across the board applications. The projections are calculated on the demand already received by the company since the product launch last month. Current production capacity is 5,000 units per week of the "i Wand" personal disinfection and sterilization scanner which may have to be expanded as the demand continues to grow. The company plans to launch the commercial LED-UVC products this month which has also generated a significant interest in the medical and commercial sectors along with distributor opportunity inquiries.

The current personal use protection products (PPE) for immediate distribution include a series of UVC LED high quality brushed aluminum wands for sterilization and disinfection of bacteria and a wide range of viruses in a matter of seconds on cellphones, keyboards, Gas Pumps, ATM's, Casino slot machines, Vehicle steering wheels, Infant Toys, Face Masks and a multitude of other applications including silverware scanning in restaurants now they re-opening for dine-in service without the use of toxic chemicals such as bleach and Ozone. The UVC LED rays can scan an entire area of room in a single treatment whereas current wiping and spray solutions only penetrate the actual targeted areas.

The company will have the opportunity to expand the agreement to additional states and regions as the demand intensifies. The company is currently in discussion with several retail chains for the sale of the new PPE products.

OPTEC is launching a new website in the coming weeks specifically dedicated to the UVC LED Light disinfecting, Sanitization and precautionary related safety products that will be distributed by the company. www.optecuvc.com

