WKN: A2DTHV ISIN: CA8627591073 Ticker-Symbol: 3FL 
Frankfurt
03.06.20
08:00 Uhr
0,304 Euro
-0,010
-3,18 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
03.06.2020 | 14:44
Strategic Metals Ltd.: Strategic Metals Announces 2020 Exploration Plans for Its High Grade Mt. Hinton Gold and Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 3, 2020 / Strategic Metals Ltd. (TSXV:SMD) ("Strategic") is pleased to announce exploration plans for 2020.

The bulk of Strategic's 2020 exploration effort will focus on its Mt. Hinton property, a high grade gold and silver project located in the Keno Hill Mining District of central Yukon. Bonanza grade gold values of up to 2,340 g/t Au were discovered at Mt. Hinton by Strategic in 2019. Follow-up work in 2019 identified vein mineralization grading 202 g/t gold and 2020 g/t silver approximately 120 m along strike from the original discovery. Numerous other high grade showings elsewhere on the property were also identified during the 2019 program and were described in news releases dated Aug. 21, Sept. 9, and Nov. 18, 2019.

The 2020 work program at the Mt. Hinton property will consist of excavator trenching and road construction along with detailed mapping and prospecting is scheduled to begin in mid-June. An estimated 7,000 m of drilling will follow the initial work.

In addition to Mt. Hinton, detailed mapping and geochemical sampling will be done at 3 of Strategic's other, highly prospective precious metals projects, with the objective of preparing those targets for future drilling.

The 2020 exploration programs will be conducted by Archer, Cathro & Associates (1981) Limited ("Archer Cathro"). Technical information in this news release has been approved by Heather Burrell, P. Geo., a senior geologist with Archer Cathro and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. All results reported in this news release have been previously released.

About Strategic Metals Ltd.

Strategic is a project generator with a portfolio of more than 130 projects that are the product of over 50 years of focussed exploration and research by a team with a track record of major discoveries. Current projects include more than 80 properties where precious metals are a major component. Projects available for option, joint venture or sale include drill-confirmed prospects and drill-ready targets with high-grade surface showings, geochemical anomalies and geophysical features that resemble those at nearby deposits.

Strategic has a current cash position of over $6.5 million and large shareholdings in a number of active mineral exploration companies including 46.3% of GGL Resources Corp., 36.3% of Rockhaven Resources Ltd., 19.9% of Precipitate Gold Corp., 18.7% of Silver Range Resources Ltd., 8.7% Trifecta Gold Ltd., and 6.1% of ATAC Resources Ltd. Strategic also holds a 56.7% interest in Terra CO2 Technologies Ltd., a private company which is developing an environmentally-friendly, cost-effective alternative to Portland cement.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"W. Douglas Eaton"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information concerning Strategic or its various exploration projects please visit our website at www.strategicmetalsltd.com or contact:

Corporate Information
W. Douglas Eaton
President and C.E.O.
Tel: (604) 688-2568

Investor Inquiries
Richard Drechsler
V.P. Communications
Tel: (604) 687-2522
NA Toll-Free: (888) 688-2522
rdrechsler@strategicmetalsltd.com
http://www.strategicmetalsltd.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results that may prove to be inaccurate as a result of exploration and other risk factors beyond its control, and actual results may differ materially from the expected results.

SOURCE: Strategic Metals Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592492/Strategic-Metals-Announces-2020-Exploration-Plans-for-Its-High-Grade-Mt-Hinton-Gold-and-Silver-Project

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
