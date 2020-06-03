KELA Acknowledged in Gartner's Market Guide for Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services 2020

KELA is also recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner for their RADARK, DARKBEAST, and Intelligence SOC Services run by their Cyber Intelligence Center

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KELA, an award-winning threat intelligence provider, has been named a Sample Vendor for Surface, "Deep" and "Dark" Web Monitoring by Gartner in the May 2020 Market Guide for Security Threat Intelligence Products and Services.[1] KELA is also pleased to have been cited as a Representative Vendor of Threat Intelligence for its RADARK, DARKBEAST and Intelligence SOC services within the report. KELA is proud to receive acknowledgement in a fairly competitive market.

KELA's mission is to provide 100% actionable intelligence on threats emerging from the Dark Net for their partners and customers. In efforts of achieving this mission, KELA combines their automated proprietary intelligence technologies - RADARK and DARKBEAST - with managed service offered by experts in their Cyber Intelligence Center (formerly known as their Intelligence SOC), creating an ideal solution of automation and managed service for security teams.

Nir Barak, CEO and Founder of KELA shares, "Since KELA's establishment we have been investing significant efforts to make sure that our technologies and services are perfectly applicable to what is required by security and intelligence teams. In our opinion, being acknowledged as a vendor of dark and deep web monitoring by our wide and global customer base, and now also by Gartner, definitely makes it seem like our team's arduous work is making an impact, and gives us validation that we are growing on the right path."

KELA shares just a few of the numerous advancements they have made over the last year:

Automated monitoring for leaked source code and intellectual property (through their RADARK platform). KELA recently noticed strong market interest by various CISOs and CTI teams, and have developed vast capabilities to automatically monitor and detect any leaked project codes, secret keys, API tokens and more.

(through their RADARK platform). KELA recently noticed strong market interest by various CISOs and CTI teams, and have developed vast capabilities to automatically monitor and detect any leaked project codes, secret keys, API tokens and more. Monitoring of images and chatter in instant messaging platforms , such as closed Telegram groups and Discord channels. Full announcement by KELA can be found here.

, such as closed Telegram groups and Discord channels. Full announcement by KELA can be found here. Among their data lake consisting of sources from underground forums and marketplaces, information sharing sites, botnet markets, code repositories, instant messaging channels and others, KELA shares that their technologies now automatically monitor Remote Access Markets , such as MagBo and others. Full announcement can be found here.

, such as MagBo and others. Full announcement can be found here. KELA's Cyber Intelligence Center has identified and analyzed numerous underground threat actors. A blog based on a research of this type can be seen here.

About KELA

An award-winning Dark Net threat intelligence firm, KELA's mission is to provide 100% actionable intelligence on threats emerging from the Dark Net. Our success is based on a unique integration of our proprietary automated technologies and qualified intelligence experts. For more information, visit www.ke-la.com.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

