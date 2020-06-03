Anzeige
WKN: A2PLSH ISIN: JE00BJJN4441 Ticker-Symbol: 16A 
Frankfurt
03.06.20
09:16 Uhr
19,900 Euro
-0,900
-4,33 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Clarivate to Present at Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences in June 2020

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Hanks, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the following investor conferences in June 2020.

  • Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference on June 8, 2020 at 9:20 am Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/stifel19/clan and will be available for replay.
  • William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Virtual Conference on June 10 at 12:40 pm Central Time. The live webcast can be accessed at http://www.wsw.com/webcast/blair56/clan and will be available for replay.

About Clarivate

Clarivate is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. We offer subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise that cover the entire lifecycle of innovation - from foundational research and ideas to protection and commercialization. Today, we're setting a trail-blazing course to help customers turn bold ideas into life-changing inventions. Our portfolio consists of some of the world's most trusted information brands, including the Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate's current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate's control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

