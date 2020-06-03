Researchers in China have sought to understand how soiling exacerbated by anti-reflective coatings might inhibit solar panel output. In terms of effectiveness against soiling, the scientists found hollow-silica-nanoparticle coatings did better than solid silica alternatives.Researchers at the Chinese Academy of Sciences have sought to understand how the silica-based anti-reflection coatings used on solar panels might affect performance by exacerbating soiling problems. The researchers analyzed four types of silica-based coating and the effects of surface morphology and chemistry on their anti-soiling ...

