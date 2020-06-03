iCIMS, Inc.: iCIMS Named a Leading Talent Acquisition Technology Provider in Europe by Fosway Group

London, June 03, 2020provider, is honored to be recognised as a leading provider of talent acquisition software in the European market by the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition. With employers around the world rethinking their hiring strategies, inclusion in the analysis from Europe's No. 1 industry analyst firm solidifies iCIMS as the global platform that empowers companies to build a winning workforce, including:

Global client success : joining a global community of more than 2 million platform users and enterprise-scale customers, such as Siemens, Wipro, PepsiCo, Enterprise Holdings, Lloyds Bank, Toyota Motor and Johnson & Johnson.

: joining a global community of more than 2 million platform users and enterprise-scale customers, such as Siemens, Wipro, PepsiCo, Enterprise Holdings, Lloyds Bank, Toyota Motor and Johnson & Johnson. Seamless integrations: gaining local fit and flexibility via out-of-the-box integrations.

gaining local fit and flexibility via out-of-the-box integrations. Extensive partner ecosystem (https://www.icims.com/partners/) : benefiting from partnerships with leading HCM and payroll software providers.

: benefiting from partnerships with leading HCM and payroll software providers. Global support : Premium Success Support (https://marketplace.icims.com/apps/204086/icims-premium-success-plan#!overview) with a 24/7 technical helpdesk for global companies; global implementations.

: Premium Success Support (https://marketplace.icims.com/apps/204086/icims-premium-success-plan#!overview) with a 24/7 technical helpdesk for global companies; global implementations. Global recruiting tools : engaging with candidates across geographies and channels including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and WeChat; tailored country career sites; multilingual capabilities, and in-country and pan-regional compliance.

: engaging with candidates across geographies and channels including Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp and WeChat; tailored country career sites; multilingual capabilities, and in-country and pan-regional compliance. European-based AI development : increasing insight based on iCIMS' recent strategic acquisition of Opening.io (https://www.icims.com/about-us/news-room/press-releases/icims-acquires-opening-io-launches-new-ai-solution-for-building-transformative-workforces-at-scale), the Ireland-based data science company that powers best-in-class artificial intelligence for talent.

: increasing insight based on iCIMS' recent strategic acquisition of Opening.io (https://www.icims.com/about-us/news-room/press-releases/icims-acquires-opening-io-launches-new-ai-solution-for-building-transformative-workforces-at-scale), the Ireland-based data science company that powers best-in-class artificial intelligence for talent. Investments in EU Data Security: Data and Disaster Recovery Centers in Frankfurt and Dublin.

Data and Disaster Recovery Centers in Frankfurt and Dublin. Global leadership: gaining expertise from iCIMS' growing European team.

"Today's conditions have many employers feeling the pressure - whether they are experiencing a sudden surge in hiring volumes, focused on hiring critical roles with greater precision, or trying to keep candidates engaged until hiring resumes," said Frederik Ballon, vice president EMEA at iCIMS. "Global business leaders understand now more than ever that having the right people is critical to their success and they are quickly finding out that access to the best talent requires optimum technology, a premier partner community and a global network of users. Our inclusion as a leading recruiting software provider in the 2020 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition solidifies our commitment to helping our customers across the globe to build a winning workforce."

"As the European market for recruiting software becomes increasingly crowded and complex, buyers are faced with more choices than ever before," said David Wilson, CEO of Fosway Group, "iCIMS is a global provider investing in growing its European business. It is well-positioned to support employers looking for a proven talent acquisition suite with strong technology and service capability in multiple markets."

About Fosway 9-Grid:

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.comfor more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

About iCIMS:

iCIMS is the leading cloud platform for recruiting. iCIMS enables companies to manage and scale their recruiting programs through an award-winning end-to-end talent acquisition platform and an ecosystem of nearly 300 integrated partners. Established in 2000, iCIMS supports more than 4,000 customers, including nearly 20% of Fortune 100 companies, hiring 4 million people each year. For more information, visit www.icims.com.