Nuvei adds Motie Bring as Chief Commercial Officer to accelerate global growth

MONTREAL and LONDON, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei, a global payment technology provider, today announces the appointment of Motie Bring as Chief Commercial Officer. Bring will oversee the commercial strategy and development of Nuvei's global unified acquiring business, while evolving its digital go-to-market channels.



Bring has over 18 years of experience in payments, holding various management and leadership positions in related industries. He served the last seven years in senior management roles at WorldPay (acquired by FIS in 2019), most recently as General Manager EMEA, Global Enterprise eCommerce, while also heading up the global commercial gambling teams. Prior to this, he was responsible for leading the company's iGaming and digital content relationship management groups.

"I'm thrilled that Motie is joining our executive leadership team in this integral role. His background in delivering unified commerce solutions for some of the largest brands in the world is an exciting value proposition," said Philip Fayer, Nuvei's chairman and CEO. "Motie's deep experience in a range of verticals, including regulated industries, is essential as we rapidly accelerate our global acquiring initiatives."

Reporting to Yuval Ziv, Managing Director of SafeCharge and Nuvei's head of global acquiring, Bring will be responsible for leading Nuvei's next wave of international eCommerce growth. Bring has a proven track record of guiding performance-driven teams and successfully implementing card-not-present payment strategies across multiple industries and platforms.

"Motie is a highly esteemed executive in the payments industry with an enviable portfolio of accomplishments," said Ziv. "I look forward to working directly with him to continue our ambitious global growth plans. His diverse payments experience across geographies, products and vertical markets will be vital in driving our continued commercial success worldwide."

Bring is a prolific speaker at payment industry events and is a regular contributor to the press on all matters related to payments and eCommerce.

"Nuvei has grown immensely since its acquisition of SafeCharge late last year, and I am excited to be coming into the fold at such a critical period," said Bring. "I see virtually limitless commercial opportunities on the horizon, and I am looking forward to defining and executing on Nuvei's next level of global expansion."

