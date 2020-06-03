Ultrafast stereolithography 3D printer offers manufacturers a path to greater design agility and supply chain resiliency

Nexa3D, the maker of ultra-fast stereolithography production 3D printers, announced today new reseller partnerships covering the United States, Poland, Portugal, the Netherlands, Belgium and South Africa to expand its global reach to four continents. The reseller network expansion is part of Nexa3D's ambitious plan to deliver a significant speed and productivity upgrade for the tens of thousands of legacy stereolithography printer users by delivering ultra-fast industrial printers at an attractive cost of ownership. The company's flagship NXE400 takes current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband, breaking both the speed and productivity barriers at scale with the ability to print up to 19 liters of parts in a single build.

Nexa3D's NXE400 breaks both the speed and productivity barriers at scale with the ability to print up to 19 liters of parts in a single build. (Photo: Business Wire)

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Nexa3D continues to expand its collaboration with resellers to help their customers increase their design agility and supply chain resiliency throughout their design and manufacturing cycle, reducing the time required to produce functional prototypes and production parts from hours to just minutes. As traditional manufacturing supply chains begin to recover and look towards a post-Covid-19 reality, Nexa3D offers manufacturers a new way to ensure they can adapt to future shocks to the system with the flexibility to adapt quickly.

See below the dynamic resellers with whom the company has partnered.

NORTH AMERICA

Big Systems (USA)

Big Systems offers wide format digital printing and 3D additive manufacturing equipment, software and supplies. Representing a broad line of aqueous, solvent, eco-solvent, UV-curable, and latex, roll-to-roll, flatbed and 3D additive printing solutions, Big Systems' other partners include Markforged, XYZprinting, HP, Epson, Mimaki, HSM CAM and Onyx.

"Nexa3D printers offer speed, precision and automation to give our customers the boost they need to reach their goals and adjust as needed to changing conditions," said Big Systems president Joe Jones. "We are very excited that Nexa3D printers will be a strong part of our collection of leading brands with their ability to provide manufacturers high-quality and next-generation speed."

EUROPE

3D Phoenix (Poland)

3D Phoenix is a dynamic company with an established position in the market, specializing in delivering professional and industrial 3D printers and 3D scanners. The company offers equipment from brands such as Markforged, Sinterit, XYZprinting, Sprintray, Artec3D and Shining 3D.

Emetrês (Portugal)

Emetrês combines the latest in innovative technology with the most recent 3D printing methods. The company has a strong focus on digital printing and finishing technologies with a current emphasis on 3D printing, selling brands such as Formlabs, Massivit, 3Dgence, and Raise3D. In addition to Portugal, Emetrês also serves other markets including Angola, Mozambique, Cape Verde, and São Tomé and Príncipe.

SEEDA (Netherlands and Belgium)

Focusing on serving the engineering, R&D and academic sectors, SEEDA offers a wide range of quality products centered on FFF, SLA and SLS, including XYZpro, Sinterit, Ultimaker and Intamsys. The company also offers 3D printing services for FFF, SLA and SLS, consultations, and technical support including repairs and maintenance.

AFRICA

Additive Manufacturing Solutions (Pty) (South Africa)

Established in 2010, AMS was the first company in South Africa to offer affordable and professional 3D printing technologies. With its founders having more than 20 years' experience within the automotive and aerospace sectors, AMS offers expert advice and the latest technologies to bring added value to businesses in South Africa. Providing instant online quotes through its service bureau, AMS also offers 3D printing brands such as Prodways, Farsoon, Sintratec, Intamsys, Metalfab1 and a wide range of scanners.

"We are honored to work with these highly dynamic and visionary 3D printing suppliers from around the world," said Avi Reichental, Executive Chairman CEO of Nexa3D. "As we all move through the pandemic and to the point when it ends, the focus for manufacturers must be on design agility and supply chain resiliency. Nexa3D's products can be a powerful tool for customers to move in that direction by converting current 3D printing speeds from dialup internet to broadband-like productivity. We are grateful for these new partnerships and together, we can build a more robust and secure future for the benefit our mutual customers."

About Nexa3D

Nexa3D makes ultrafast industrial-grade stereolithography 3D printers and high-performance polymers affordable for professionals and businesses of all sizes. The company's printers are powered by proprietary Lubricant Sublayer Photo-curing (LSPc) technology and patented structured light matrix capable of reaching top speeds and industrial productivity, drastically reducing 3D printing cycles of precision functional parts from hours to minutes. To learn more, visit www.nexa3d.com.

