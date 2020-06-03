Increasing Popularity of Dark Chocolates to Spur Growth of Cocoa Fiber Market; Valuation to Rise to US$747 Mn by 2030, Finds TMR

- The companies operating in the global cocoa fiber market are now adopting collaborative growth strategies so as to support cocoa farming communities during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak

- These companies are also working closely with the World Health Organization to create awareness and initiate campaigns for the safety of the cocoa farmers

ALBANY, New York, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report that provides detailed insight about the overall growth dynamics of the global cocoa fiber market. The research report tries to highly the key segments, prominent growth and restraining factors, the current situation of the vendor landscape, and the overall geographical outlook of the global market.

As per the research report, the global cocoa fiber market is expected to showcase a healthy CAGR of 7.6% over the course of the given forecast period of 2020 to 2030. It is projected that the global market will reach a valuation worth US$345 Mn by the end of 2020. Whereas, given the rate of growth, the end valuation of the market the by fall of forecast period in 2030 will be around US$747 Mn.

Global Cocoa Fiber Market - Key Takeaways

In terms of nature, the global cocoa fiber market is primarily segmented into conventional and organic cocoa fiber. Of which, the global market is mainly dominated by the segment of conventional cocoa fiber and it accounts for nearly 89.6% of the overall market share.

Based on the product type, the global market is being dominated by the segment of natural cocoa fiber, followed by Dutch type. These segments account for around 73.7% and 26.4% respected in terms of overall market value.

In terms of end use, the global cocoa fiber market is segmented into foodservice, retail, personal care, cosmetics, animal feed, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverage sector. Of these, the global market is being led by the segment of food and beverages accounts for the dominant share. The segment of nearly accounts 45% in terms of value.

Based on distribution channel, the market is segmented into indirect sales/B2C and direct sales/B2B. Presently, the market is being led by the B2B segment accounting for nearly 54.8% of the overall market share.

Global Cocoa Fiber Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the key driving factors for the growth of the global cocoa fiber market is the increasing demand for dark chocolates across the globe. Dark chocolates are known to have several health benefits such as improving heart health, prevention of potential cancer risks, lowering blood pressure, ensuring superior cognitive function, cutting down cholesterol levels, and several others. With such benefits, naturally, the demand for dark chocolate is growing, which ultimately is helping to drive the overall growth of the global market.

Companies in the chocolate manufacturing sector often promote their product quite aggressively so as expand their consumer base and also boost their sales. These companies are now concentrating on spreading awareness about the different and wide ranging health benefits associate with consumption of chocolates and improving their sales. Naturally, this is expected to drive the growth of the global cocoa fiber market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Cocoa Fiber Market - Regional Outlook

In terms of regional segmentation, the global cocoa fiber market is led by Europe .

. The regional segment accounts for nearly 38.9% of the overall market share.

South Asia and North America are next in line after Europe accounting for 17.6% and 18.9% respective.

Global Cocoa Fiber Market - Key Players

Some of the key players in the global cocoa fiber market are Healy Group, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Barry Callebaud, GreenField, Interfiber, Jindal Cocoa, United Cocoa Processor Carlyle Cocoa, Euroduna Food Ingredients, Cargill Inc., Cemoi and Moner Cocoa.

Cocoa Fiber Market Segmentation

Cocoa Fiber Market by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Cocoa Fiber Market by Product Type

Dutch

Natural

Cocoa Fiber Market by End Use

Food & Beverage Industry

Bakery & Confectionery



Dairy Products



Beverages



Other Applications

Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals

Animal Feed

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Retail

Foodservice

Cocoa Fiber Market by Sales Channel

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales B2C

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Convenience Stores



Independent Grocery Stores



Discount Stores



Specialty Stores



Online Retail

Cocoa Fiber Market by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Russia



Benelux



Rest OF Europe

South Asia

India



Malaysia



Thailand



Indonesia



Rest of South Asia

East Asia

China



Japan



South Korea

Oceania

Australia



New Zealand

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



Northern Africa



Rest of MEA

